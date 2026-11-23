In a recent article in The New Yorker about a game-rigging scandal in the NBA, a professional bettor reflected on the role of sports betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel in undermining human autonomy. “It used to be man versus vice. Now it’s man versus vice combined with a billion-dollar tech company.”

Until just a few years ago, gambling was something most Americans did through a state lottery or on a holiday to Las Vegas or Atlantic City. Addiction to gambling, like addiction to alcohol, seemed like an unfortunate but inevitable consequence of a widespread activity. In the battle of man versus vice, man sometimes lost. All that has changed in what feels like a moment. The colossal growth of both “sports books” and prediction markets, encouraged by sports leagues, state governments and a morally hollow administration in Washington, has turned America into a super-adrenalized casino in which millions of us live from bet to bet. The free market is corrupting our will–with the connivance of the state.

Jontay Porter, the new face of the sports book

John Stuart Mill Did Not Imagine FanDuel

Of whose making is this cultural and moral crisis? Does it represent the dead end of liberal individualism? The essence of classical liberalism is captured in Article 4 of “The Declaration of The Rights of Man”: “Liberty consists in the freedom to do everything which injures no one else.” We have the right to practice undisturbed both our virtues and our vices. In his famous essay “On Liberty,” John Stuart Mill writes that liberty of behavior is every bit as precious as liberty of conscience. While “society” has every right to seek to persuade a drunkard or a gambler that his behavior is harming himself and his loved ones, it has no right to force him to stop–so long as his behavior does not hurt society itself.

Mill actually poses a very tame nineteenth-century version of the FanDuel question. How should we feel, he asks, when the “instigator” of the vicious behavior “derives a personal benefit from his advice”? Shouldn’t individuals be able to make choices free from “the arts of persons who stimulate their inclinations for interested reasons of their own?” Mill is torn; he concludes that the state should have the right to regulate public gambling houses. As for punishing those who profit, he writes, “I will not decide.”

Conservatives, of course, take a very different view. The starting point of a contemporary traditional conservative like Patrick Deneen or Adrian Vermeule–or of a classical one like Edmund Burke–is not the rights of the individual but the moral health of society, which is eaten away by the libertine spirit that allows vice to flourish. We are not merely autonomous agents but “relational” beings, tied to family, community, tradition, faith. This is an entirely serious argument, though one that is at odds with the liberties Mill defends, and that most of us take for granted.

Yet libertarianism reigns on the right as well as the left. Ever since Ronald Reagan fused the free-market radicalism of Jack Kemp with the fundamentalism of the Moral Majority, conservatism has been hopelessly split on the moral regulation of the private sector. The right-wing funder Charles Koch has devoted part of his fortune to the campaign to legalize marijuana. Donald Trump may be unfamiliar with libertarian ideology, but his own libertinism makes him indifferent to the argument for moral restraint, while his corruption offers a standing invitation to private actors. Trump will deregulate anything in which he, his family or his funders have an interest. The Trump Administration has sought to block every effort by states to regulate prediction markets, in which Donald Trump Jr. has become a major investor and champion. In the case of another addiction, Trump withdrew a Biden-era proposal to ban menthol from cigarettes and pressured his own FDA head to reverse a proposed ban on fruit-flavored vapes. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

A Very Important Addict

In the rise of sports betting we can see the triumph of money over principles.. In 1992 Congress banned states from authorizing sports betting; a 2006 law created what seemed like a harmless exception for fantasy sports. FanDuel and Draft Kings oozed through that loophole. Professional sports leagues, which had implacably opposed legalized betting as a threat to public faith in the honesty of competition, embraced the new apps once it became clear how much money was involved. In 2018 the Supreme Court overturned the law, allowing states to legalize sports books. Now you can’t watch an NBA game without being bombarded by ads for half a dozen of these firms. LeBron James has appeared in ads for both DraftKings and Polymarket. Americans now wager $167 billion on sports; 43 percent of 13-17-year-olds–who are below the legal age–say they gambled in the last year. States earned $3.71 billion in tax revenue on sports books last year.

And the business model of this new industry depends on addiction. The figure at the heart of the New Yorker piece, Jontay Porter, is a talented basketball player who begins gambling heavily after injuring himself and ultimately wagers $500 million through sports books. He soon finds his way on FanDuel to Russian ping-pong, where games last as little as fifteen minutes and thus allow him to remain in a trance-like state. He is self-evidently an addict in need of help. Instead he is inducted into FanDuel’s V.I.P. program, where he gets courtside seats and $10,000 loans–though only so long as he keeps losing. No one asks if he can afford his bets–which he can’t. His V.I.P. handler, Frank Cardenas, estimates the fraction of his clients who are addicts at 100 percent. (Cardenas is one himself.) Jontay, who otherwise seems like a fine young man, agrees to fake an injury to allow professional gamblers to make a quick score. He’s caught and convicted. FanDuel sends him a new offer.

We are descending into a free-market nightmare–a world shaped not by individual choice but by the power of capital to coerce choice. As Nick Berardini, the author of the New Yorker piece remarks, FanDuel or DraftKings do not resemble a casino so much as TikTok or Instagram, “using thousands of personalized data points to keep gamblers engaged.”

It is not technology itself, but the convergence of technology with American culture, that has produced this moral calamity. While the UK and Australia have passed laws restraining the worst aspects of sports betting, here the big sports books have been able to stave off regulation. They are, in fact, now asking permission to offer online blackjack and slot machines. It is just possible that we have reached peak fecklessness. It has been reported that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has initiated an investigation into prediction markets, which legislators from both parties say they also plan to investigate. Perhaps sports books won’t be far behind.

Like Mill, like liberals generally, I believe that adults have the right to do things that may turn out to be bad for them–drink, smoke, eat fatty foods, gamble, day-trade. Very few of us exercise our liberty of conscience, but almost all of us care about freedom of behavior. Yet Mill could scarcely have imagined that the relationship between the individual and the “instigator” of vice would be so one-sided. Mill’s gambler was a rational actor who had freely chosen to pursue his vice. The gambler in the FanDuel world has had his will compromised, if not annihilated. It is not liberty run wild that corrupts us but the unrestrained power of the instigator and of the enabling state. I wonder if we still have the will to bridle these powerful forces that cater to our own appetites. A campaign to do so could be one of those rare causes that unites people from both sides of our fractured politics.