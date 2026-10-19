A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

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MLT's avatar
MLT
8d

Democrats and independents and even Republicans with newly opened eyes can reverse a lot of Trump's trash. But it's a long road to rebuild trust - if even ever. And rebuilding is even exacerbated by the example of one party does this, the next party does that, then the original party does the first thing again. It's like the bridges that sway more and more uncontrollably before breaking.

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Michael GB's avatar
Michael GB
8d

Walking alone is a choice. Once a country of friends, we are now a country that lacks trust and has become a pariah, like Trump's idols. We are toxic.

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