American supremacy in the generations after World War II rested not only on our economic and military might but on the vast web of alliances our statesmen spun across Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our first great adversary in that era, the Soviet Union, had vassal states but no friends; America’s global network of trade and aid and military and diplomatic support tilted the balance of the Cold War in its favor. Once those hostilities subsided, the United States even assembled a coalition of the whole world, including the Soviets, to roll back Iraq’s aggression against a neighbor (as I described in an earlier post).

That system began to crack in the run-up to the Iraq war, when the United States could not secure a UN resolution authorizing the use of force; the effort was withdrawn when traditional allies, including France, Germany, Pakistan and Mexico stated that they would oppose the measure. No less important, Turkey, another longstanding ally, refused to allow American forces to use its territory to launch an attack from the north. Only after the war effort started going south did President George W. Bush come to recognize the value of what he had sacrificed. In his second term Bush tried to repair the damage he had done to the alliance structure.

South Korean troops in Vietnam

Donald Trump has administered the coup de grace to that system. I don’t have to tell you what you already know about the effect of Trump’s tariffs, his withdrawal of support from Ukraine, his hail of invective against friends and his repellent courtship of enemies. Because Trump views all relationships in terms of dominance and submission, the very notion of an ally, like the idea of friendship itself, is foreign to him. He cannot learn the painful lesson Bush did. Trump’s destruction of the alliance system may be the greatest unforced error in American diplomatic history.

If You’re Not There For Them, They Won’t Be There For You

And so, Iran, where the United States has been waging a war with one partner, Israel, which, as I mentioned in an earlier post, had been trying, and failing, to draw Washington into a war with Iran for a quarter of a century. Even in its most unpopular wars America fought alongside allies; regional nations including Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines sent soldiers to Vietnam. But once Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and Trump called on “China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others” to send warships to open up the passage, the result was silence. Why join a war that Trump had prosecuted without their consent, and contrary to their interests?

The situation is actually much worse than that. According to a recent article in Foreign Affairs, the members of the “Axis of Upheaval”--China, Russia, Iran and North Korea–have been ”fine-tuning their cooperation” to make Iran more resilient to American attacks. The authors, Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Richard Fontaine, point out that while in Ukraine, assistance to Russia from the other three members has largely consisted of “a series of bilateral transactions,” in Iran the effort is increasingly “networked” and has allowed the much weaker party to stave off the stronger one. Thus the Shahed drones that Iran sent to Russia have now been upgraded with jet engines and new tactical capacities, and are likely to be sent back to Iran. China has sent Iran dual-use electronics technology and has provided high-resolution satellite imagery that has helped Iran target American military bases. These successes will only make this ad hoc alliance structure more confident and effective in waging conflicts elsewhere.

We have reached a historic juncture. The situation that obtained for the three-quarters of a century after World War II is being reversed before our eyes: the United States is shedding its alliance system as its adversaries are forging one of their own. The modern alliance system was based not only on a shared perception of risk but on a deep sense of affinity, a wish to protect and advance a liberal order. The axis of upheaval, Kendall and Fontaine argue, has coalesced around repudiation of that order. While Trump’s own rejection of liberal values and institutions might seem to make the axis superfluous, the authors argue that in an increasingly “transactional and coercive world,” those states see the benefit of banding together to protect against war, sanctions, tariffs and the like. The axis of upheaval is itself a Trumpian legacy.

The Exit From Supremacy

Neither the collapse of the one system nor the formation of the other is irreversible. A new American president could reverse some of the most pernicious of Trump’s economic and diplomatic policies; the profound differences in power, interests and values among the four members of the axis could quickly degrade their ties. Nevertheless, the atmosphere has been lastingly changed. In a recent conversation–for my upcoming history podcast series, which you’ll be hearing about in weeks to come–the Harvard historian Fredrik Logevall talked about the “permissive context” that allowed both LBJ and George W. Bush to single-mindedly pursue their ruinous wars. Logevall was thinking chiefly of the acquiescence of institutions, including the Congress, the media and foreign capitals, to American aggression. But I think the phrase applies in a broader sense as well.

Superpowers create their own permissive context. They promote a climate within which they can act with maximum autonomy--an “order,” Henry Kissinger wrote in his late-life book, World Order. The Chinese tribute system reassured vassal states that they could pursue their own interest so long as they acknowledged Chinese supremacy. The English navy enforced freedom of the seas, which in turn allowed global trade to flourish. The United States benefited from a permissive environment like no other. Its remote geographical position, protected by two oceans, permitted it to “defy material injury from external annoyance,” as George Washington put it in his Farewell Address. The rise of the dollar as the global currency after World War II cushioned the United States from the economic shocks that jolted other countries. Its vast military allowed it to patrol the world’s waterways and dominate its skies. And the alliance system extended its power by allowing it to act in concert with others.

We still have the oceans. We still have the almighty dollar, though the economic havoc Trump has wrought has hastened the search for a replacement. Other nations are, inevitably, eating away at our military and economic supremacy. And now we have shrugged off our vast network of friends. America’s permissive context has encouraged its leaders to behave in reckless ways; this Vietnam and Iraq. But our mistakes are becoming more costly. The story we tell ourselves about our resilience, our reserves of ingenuity and self-creation, seems increasingly hollow. We are about to discover what the world feels like for everyone else.