A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

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Steve Ross's avatar
Steve Ross
Sep 28

Caro's not-so-secret weapon was his brilliant and dogged researcher, his wife.... whom you never mention. But you attribute all the discoveries disclosed in the book to the guy who got the author credit. Hmmmm.

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