I have just finished The Power Broker. This was a mistake on my part; I should have read it well before I wrote my first biography ten years ago. Perhaps biographers should be required to read it before practicing the art.

I won’t say that The Power Broker is the greatest biography ever written. First, I haven’t read enough of them to know, and second, Caro’s book can’t readily be compared to works like Boswell’s Life of Johnson or Stefan Zweig’s (unfinished) biography of Balzac–works by one genius about another. The Power Broker isn’t even a model to be followed, for very few subjects reward the minute scrutiny that led Caro to give birth to this leviathan of 1,162 pages (half again more before Robert Gottlieb made it fit between covers).

But the book shows us what is possible. Biographers regularly face the question of just how far to widen the frame beyond the confines of the individual life. Caro widened his frame to the creation–and, he says in his subtitle, “the Fall”--of the greatest city built by modern man. By the end of the book we say to ourselves, “Now I know why New York is the way it is–why the city and its envelope of suburbs has splendid parks, beaches and public pools, why it has decrepit public transportation and unbearable traffic. It is, above all, because of this man.”

The Homeric Dimension

But that is not the only sense in which Caro has widened the frame. We know that his great subject is power. That is the leitmotif of his four-volumes-and-counting Years of Lyndon Johnson (which I need to say in my own defense I have read much-though-not-all of) and it is the great theme of his life of Moses. But to say that is to say yet something else, which is that the mode in which Caro writes is mythos. By that, of course, I don’t mean that he writes fable rather than history, but that, as with Gibbon’s Rise And Fall of The Roman Empire, Caro is imparting a shape, a meaning–a moral structure–to his world. The list of Moses’ colossal works that Caro supplies in his opening pages–“He built the Major Deegan Expressway, the Van Wyck Expressway. . .”--is surely meant to conjure up Homer’s toll of ships in The Iliad.

Biography, of course, need not be erected on such a grandiose scaffolding. George Eliot’s novels constitute a collective moral order, but Claire Carlisle’s wonderful 2023 biography of Eliot, The Marriage Question, has no such ambition; it is a masterful study of character and thought. Yet it’s wrong to imagine that the scrupulous biographer must content herself with the making of fine distinctions. We all know Caro’s dictum, “turn every page”; but he conducts his tireless work in the service of vast ambitions. He has a worldview, if a bleak one. The powerful men who are his subjects act in the name of the public good. Some of their works are wonderful; some are monstrous. But because the world is governed by the laws of power, they are never truly brought to book–until Robert Caro takes their measure.

Caro’s Moses has the dimensions of Faust. A man endowed equally with great gifts and with towering will, he acts with sovereign contempt of the rules that govern other men. Do courts or politicians tell him that he must stop building this park or that bridge? He instructs his men to keep building, and then dares the judge or the governor to force him to abandon his half-built gift to the people of New York. (See my earlier post on the art of the fait accompli.) Do those bridges and roadways increase traffic rather than diminish it, as he had promised? He fabricates the numbers. Robert Moses is a force that can be stopped by neither man nor nature. His energies are demonic. At seventy, he works twelve to fourteen hours a day, then swims for hours more, “the muscular arms windmilling up and down the pool.” He built, built, built, driving tens of thousands of New Yorkers from the path of his expressways.

There is no God in Caro’s world, and so no condign punishment for Moses’ misdeeds. The man’s arrogance comes of knowing that his power has made him unassailable. The reformers whom he mocks can’t touch him; nor can New York’s greatest and most powerful mayor, Fiorello LaGuardia; nor, even, can President Roosevelt. Part of the experience of The Power Broker is feeling helpless with fury. I found myself constantly shouting–in my head–at the newspaper editors who gave Moses a free pass and the party hacks who hitched their wagon to his. Don’t you see what he is? In the movies, or in George Eliot, someone who could act finally would act. But life is not a movie or a nineteenth century novel.

Perhaps it’s a pitiless short story from the pen of Maupassant. To me the most astonishing passage in this astonishing book is the chapter titled “Two Brothers,” a chapter which tells the reader nothing about bridges and parks and everything about Robert Moses. Very few people knew that Moses had a younger brother; he never spoke of him, nor for that matter of other family members. Faust must stand alone, created by himself and accountable only to himself. Caro, because he is Caro, found the people who knew Paul, and then he found Paul. He describes two remarkably similar young men, equally gifted, one drawn to power and the other temperamentally averse to it. And the older systematically destroys the younger.

Moses Will Live Forever—As A Monster

Robert appears (there’s no solid proof) to have turned their wealthy mother against Paul; in the last months of her life she re-wrote her will, reducing Paul’s inheritance and placing it in a trust, which Bob, as executor, subsequently plundered. The whole Moses family turned its back on him, though none could say what he had done wrong. Paul was a talented engineer whom New York City officials were eager to hire; Caro located “six high officials” in New York City government who confirmed that Moses issued secret orders that they not do so. Paul slides into genteel poverty, and then into a pitiful squalor. By the time the reader meets him he is a shattered old man standing in the back of City Hall functions honoring his brother “with a face twisted with bitterness and hatred and contempt.”

We can only guess at the pathological tangle underneath this modern tale of Cain and Abel. But we cannot help sharing Paul’s feelings.

Moses is finally brought low–but not by the angels of mercy. He casually obliterates the thriving working-class neighborhood of East Tremont, which stands in the way of the Cross-Bronx Expressway, and emerges without a scratch because the working-class Jews who live there can’t lay a glove on him. But then he makes the mistake of trying to pave over a playground in Central Park near the West Seventies, where the mothers have the clout to mobilize the press and hire lawyers and the time and skills to organize an opposition. Moses is finally seen for what he long has been, though the harm he is doing is infinitesimal compared to what he has done elsewhere. In the blindness of his arrogance he has failed to recognize a power equal to his own.

Moses cares about nothing so much as his good name; he regards himself as New York’s great benefactor, and believes that his benefactions will perpetuate his reputation. Perhaps they might if he hadn’t attracted Caro’s attention. Thanks to The Power Broker, millions of people who would have known of Moses dimly, if at all, now think of him as Caro shows him. And they will think of him that way forever. Moses defeated New York; and then Caro defeated Moses.

Is it the biographer’s business to “defeat” his subject? Surely the author striving for mythic truth must discard or diminish many an inconvenient fact. The late architectural historian Hilary Ballon–a dear friend of mine–argued in Robert Moses and The Modern City, a book of essays she co-edited, that in his epic indictment Caro had diminished the value of precious public goods like swimming pools that Moses had built. That may be. Yet no one has questioned the true terms of the indictment–that Moses trampled on democratic rights, that underneath his mask of probity he served as a font of corruption, that he starved New York of funds for public transit and ignored the needs of the vast majority of citizens. There is no superintending deity in Robert Caro’s world. But there is, at last, judgment.