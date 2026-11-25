Earlier this month BBC4 aired “Radio Titans,” a podcast I made about the moment in 1935-6 when Father Coughlin and FDR, the two great voices of the 1930s, squared off, with democracy—or so it felt—in the balance. The 57-minute broadcast features archival recordings of both men as well as my interviews with leading historians and biographers of the period.

“Radio Titans” is also a foretaste. In two months my American history podcast—also called “A Democracy, If You Can Keep It”—will go live. Every month I will be publishing a 30-minute podcast with archival audio and an interview with one historian or political actor. The first season is titled, “Why Did We Fight?”, and will offer my own view of why America went to war in Vietnam, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and (if I can bear it) in Iran this year. Both the podcast and the Substack will remain free.

In addition, I will be airing the Democracy Book Club, a 30-minute conversation between me and an eminent scholar about a book we both love. In the first installment, I will talk about Tocqueville’s Democracy in America with Jane Kamensky, who left a very lofty perch at Harvard to become president of Monticello, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. Then I will talk with the great Nell Irvin Painter, now retired from her post at Princeton, about W. E. B. Du Bois’ Black Reconstruction. The book club will alternate with the podcast every month. The talk with Jane will be free, but thereafter—including Nell—the Democracy Book Club will disappear behind a paywall. The Substack was, and is, a labor of love; the podcast and the book talk will be my livelihood. I hope many of you—ideally, all of you—will feel that the column, the podcast and the book talk are worth $80 a year.

You’ll be hearing from me again as we approach the pub date.