The 2026 elections produced extraordinary breakthroughs for historically marginalized groups. The first gay man in the Senate. The largest number of women ever in the House (159). A wheelchair-bound Senator in Indiana. But nothing compares with the historical force of the election of Scott Colom, the first Black Senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction. And nothing compared with the joy his supporters felt when the announcement was made. “The world exploded,” as a 68-year-old Mississippian told the Times. “Everything became surreal to me.”

America’s destiny is bound up with its ability to expand the circle of inclusion and opportunity to groups that have been forced to the margins. But Black people are different. Politicians of an earlier period did not run and win on a platform of keeping gay people, disabled people or women from power; homophobia and sexism were pervasive, but not a national ideology. In the Deep South, however, keeping Black people down was both official policy and the very heart of Democratic politics–and not just a century ago but in my lifetime.

The South That Was: Senator James O. Eastland in 1964

Fifty years ago Mississippi was represented by two Democrats who were white supremacists– James O. Eastland and John Stennis. Eastland, whose family owned a six thousand-acre cotton plantation farmed by Black sharecroppers, used his position as chairman of the Judiciary Committee to bottle up civil rights legislation. The 1964 Civil Rights Act, arguably the greatest piece of legislation in the nation’s history, might never have become law had President Johnson not instructed Senate majority leader Mike Mansfield to bypass Eastland as floor manager of the bill in favor of Hubert Humprey, then the party whip. Like every member of the Senate from the Deep South, Eastland voted against the bill.

The New South Is Getting A Little Newer

The era of Republican dominance in Mississippi began after Eastland stepped down in 1978 after 34 years in office. Thad Cochran took Eastland’s seat, and in 2018 Cochran gave way to Cindy Hyde-Smith. The Republicans spoke a far more emollient language than their Democratic predecessors. Hyde-Smith was a Main Street conservative, a former health care lobbyist and state legislator. The fact that a woman could follow this path was itself a sign of change in a patriarchal culture. But Hyde-Smith was, of course, white. Steeped in Lost Cause culture, she sought to rename a portion of a highway for Jefferson Davis; but she also agreed to honor Medgar Evers. It hardly need be added that Hyde-Smith was a MAGA loyalist who refused to recognize Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. Like Cochran, like former Senate majority leader Trent Lott, Hyde-Smith was a smoothed-out product of Jim Crow Mississippi.

One of the things that seems most fitting about Scott Colom is that he is himself a comfortable product of that New South: it is a sign of progress when you do not have to rely on heroes and martyrs to advance the good. Colom didn’t have to fight free of the shackles of segregation, and he came along much too late for the civil rights struggle. His parents were both lawyers. His mother became a chancery judge while his father, of all things, was a Republican operative who worked on Cochran’s Senate campaign. Scott was an enthusiastic but only half-decent athlete–no right-wing Herschel Walker he--who put aside his fantasies of playing in the NBA to do good in the world. After graduating from Wisconsin Law School, Colom spurned offers of a fancy job to work for the Mississippi Center for Justice. He became a county judge and then a prosecutor who wrote a high-minded column about politics in the local paper. If you want to know what kind of person he was, listen to the commencement speech he gave when he graduated from Wisconsin. The whole speech is about the pride he feels in his parents’ achievements–not a word about himself.

Colom lives in a Mississippi that is very different from the one in which his parents were raised–which is precisely what many of his supporters were celebrating. The 68-year-old enthusiast whom the Times quoted was a doctor who got the news in the middle of a tennis lesson. Mike Espy, the Black Democrat who had lost to Hyde-Smith in a special election in 2018 and then again in 2020, was so desperate to allay white fear that he refused to criticize Donald Trump’s incendiary racial remarks–and he still lost by eight and ten points. Colom ran a normie campaign, focusing on the same economic issues every other Democrat did, and he won a quarter of the white vote. That’s a demographic formula that could outlast the moment.

What Happens When The Shouting Dies Down?

So: like the election of Barack Obama, a profound moment for Black representation. But Obama’s eight years in office prove, if it needed proving, that representation has little effect, if any, on the great problem of Black poverty and low social mobility. Fifty years ago, when I began working as a journalist, the Black “underclass” was a burning matter; it was what we meant by “social justice.” Today, the urgency–but not the problem–has receded. Race has lost its centrality in part because we no longer live in a Black-white world. (African-Americans constitute 11.4 percent of the population, while Latinos make up 15.2 percent and Asians 6 percent.) And Donald Trump has spent the last decade insisting that any invocation of race is a trick designed to harm the interests of white people. He’s plainly found a receptive audience.

There is blame for the left as well as the right. First the Black Lives Matter movement, then White Fragility and How To Be An Anti-Racist, then “The 1619 Project” and George Floyd produced a fearsome pile-up in which white people felt they were being called on to confess their complicity in structural racism. As politics, that was doomed to fail; more than that, it furnished all the tinder a racial arsonist like Trump needed to light a bonfire. The embers still feel pretty warm. But I’d like to think–am I fooling myself?–that Scott Colom’s victory implies a growing space for a more normal, more balanced, discussion of race.

I can’t really say that I know what that would mean. But one thing it would surely look like is the so-called “Mississippi miracle”--not the election of a Black senator but the reading curriculum whose adoption in 2013 brought the state’s fourth-graders from 49th place to 29th place in the nation in reading ability in six years. This was not a race-specific solution, and wouldn’t have been funded by the Republican leaders of the state if it had been; but most of the beneficiaries are Black, and a big chunk of them are poor. The program required teachers trained in the progressive pedagogy known as “whole language” or “balanced literacy” to switch to something much more traditional, and a conservative state to pay for literacy coaches and professional development. It made demands of both sides.

Great Society programs like mandatory school busing have long since proved how very hard it is, at least in a democracy, to ask people to make real sacrifices for one-eighth of the population, no matter how unjustly treated that minority has been. Our only hope is an economic agenda that a majority of voters regard as a matter of their own self-interest. Once the shouts of euphoria die down, that will be the burden that Scott Colom and his fellow Democrats pick up.