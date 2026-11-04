It may be that the only way to defeat autocratic populism is to give it free rein. In his first term, Donald Trump, who never expected to win, sufficiently feared the office, and perhaps even his own unreadiness for it, that he allowed himself to be guided by people he regarded as wise hands. That limited the harm he did. In his return he has given us the full Trump; his sheer incompetence and his gross corruption was his party’s undoing yesterday. Similarly, voters in Hungary endured Viktor Orban for fifteen years before ousting his Fidesz party earlier this year; in Poland, voters gave the illiberal Law and Justice party eight years before losing patience with unfulfilled promises. The autocrats self-destruct, though not before doing terrible, maybe irreversible, damage to the polity they rule.

This is not, alas, a universally applicable principle: some illiberal rulers are more competent than others. The “Cockroach Janata Party” demonstrations in India have certainly shaken the iron grip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after twelve years in office, but Modi has not only presided over high levels of economic growth but established Hindu nationalism as a cohesive political identity. Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu still seems as un-killable as Conan Doyle’s Professor Moriarty. Some autocrats are succeeded by liberals who make conventional politics look bad. Flavio Bolsonaro came very close to restoring illiberal rule in Brazil because he was facing an aging incumbent whose own reputation had been sullied.

Perhaps we should say that the principle applies best in the United States because Donald Trump was such an idiot. He only needed a chance to be fully himself to dispel the illusions he had planted in the minds of voters.

Here one must say a word for that humble democratic technology known as the ballot. The centrality of voting, and thus of numerical majorities, to democracy, has critics from many directions. On one side is the elite fear of mass opinion: even John Stuart Mill favored giving additional votes to propertied men to outweigh the voice of the ignorant and destitute. Jean-Jacques Rousseau agreed, but for an entirely different reason: republican government rules in the name of “the collective will,” an objective good that arises from “the people” rather than from a mathematical tally among perpetually shifting majorities.

But in democracies, or rather in liberal democracies, there is no such thing as “the people.” There are only people, individuals with their own interests and preferences, which they express through the mechanism of voting. This is a serious problem. Trump, Orban, Modi and others of their ilk all attract majorities, or at least electoral majorities. We may wish people were wiser than they are; I wrote a book about civic education in the hope of making citizens more tolerant and thoughtful than they are. But you go to the polls with the people you have. In 2024 they seemed sunk in ignorance; now the veil seems to have been torn from their eyes. In 2028 we may find ourselves bemoaning mass delusion once again.

Yet the kind of repudiation Trump suffered yesterday is the most effective antidote to populism. Populists of whatever stripe, whether Huey Long or Donald Trump, insist that they represent, not majority opinion, but Rousseau’s collectivity–”the people.” In a campaign speech in 2016 Trump expressed this idea in textbook form: “The only thing that matters is the unification of the people–because the other people don’t mean anything.” Now that the other people have spoken, Trump can no longer claim to speak for “us.” There is no “us”; there are just shifting majorities. If anything can break the hypnotic trance Trump has induced in much of America, it’s that.

Still, it is only in this indirect sense that “democracy has won.” Democracy was not on the ballot for most voters, any more than it was in Poland or Hungary. Only in Israel was democracy itself the central issue in the campaign; and there it turned out that just as many people voted for “Bibi, Bibi, King of the Jews!” as for the restoration of the democratic norms that Netanyahu has sought to annul. Three-quarters of a century ago, in The Vital Center, Arthur Schlesinger fretted that, while liberal democracy had defeated totalitarianism in World War II, liberalism had never become, and perhaps could not be, a “fighting faith.” Yesterday’s outcome suggests that the price of gas weighs a lot more heavily with voters than the rule of law. Perhaps Mill would say, “That’s why I wanted to give more votes to gentlemen.”

The only way to preserve liberal democracy is to convince voters that it delivers a better life than the alternative. Over the last two years the Democrats haven’t had to do much of anything but stand there and reap the benefits of Trump’s self-destructive policies. Now comes the hard part. What is the Democratic formula for a better life? We know that voters care very much about “affordability,” but we will disagree about the policies needed to lower the cost of living. Yesterday’s verdict on “socialism,” on Israel, on immigration is unclear. What is the way forward? That’s what presidential campaigns are for.