A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

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Rolf Hogland's avatar
Rolf Hogland
17h

The elite can criticize the people for voting with their wallet, but when a president has driven up the cost of living with custom duties, a war, rising medical costs and whatnot those with no margin will have to vote for change. My parents each had 3 jobs (of course none of them full time) and all they could afford was an apartment with one room and every other expense was burdensome. Of course they voted social democracy, which is less controversial here in Europe than in the US.

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