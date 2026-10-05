A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

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Daniel Paulson's avatar
Daniel Paulson
Oct 6

If PISA is the only yardstick for schools, then we should call them PISA schools and forget all the vision statements about a love of learning and lifelong learning. You state that “Countries that emphasize the systematic acquisition of academic knowledge do better than those that don’t.” PISA is not knowledge-based (Who did Prince Eugene fight against?); rather, it asks students to apply knowledge to unfamiliar problems, which is closer to a skills-based curriculum.

If PISA scores are falling across Europe and America, curriculum may not be the culprit, since it varies widely across countries. Nationwide curricula create struggles over decisions about what to teach and what to leave out (the “hidden curriculum). For example, in the United States, there have always been “History Textbook Wars,” which were pro-British leading up to and during WWI, and after the war were accused of being too pro-British and pushed for patriotic and nationalist ones (Dearstyne, April 8, 2024. A 1920s Lesson for Today’s History Wars. Time Magazine) (Moreau, 2003. Schoolbook Nation, University of Michigan Press). Curriculum is not fixed, and facts can be interpreted in different ways. Then there are regional differences such as the South’s depiction of slavery.

France still has a national curriculum but has underfunded schools. In France, teachers are highly educated, but their salaries are so low that there are not enough teachers, classes are large, and schools are poorly maintained (The Nation reports squalid facilities, poorly stocked libraries, unreliable IT, if any, and 15.000 teaching positions were cut (The Nation, October 2, 2026, https://www.thenation.com/article/world/france-student-protests-schools-education-macron/). France also relies on poorly trained contract teachers (contractuels) to fill vacancies (Diallo, 2024. France’s schools are in crisis – and it has nothing to do with pupils’ dress. The Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/sep/20/frances-schools-are-in-crisis-and-it-has-nothing-to-do-with-pupils-dress).

Finland kept highly trained teachers, but it has lost resources due to school funding problems; Finnish students do not read as much as they did, which is a general trend. You stated that Estonia gives teachers the autonomy to reach high goals, but you omit that it also has highly trained teachers.

You conclude that progressive education has morphed from what John Dewey envisioned into a corrupted version by saying it reflects a “wish to make school easier for the masses of students flooding into the schools, to keep restive children in their seats, and to make school relevant.” Your citation of Dewey is incorrect; it is Democracy and Education, 1916.

When done well, Progressive education doesn't make schooling easier; it makes it harder. Dewey inspired experiential learning, which has different effects than explicit knowledge instruction. When Jennings Experiential High School took students on an expeditionary trip to Ghana, they toured Cape Coast Castle among other sites during the two-week stay. I stood with the students as they stared at the “Door of No Return” and entered lightless dungeons where slaves were kept until a ship arrived. While listening to the guide and asking questions, they gained a deeper understanding of the slave trade than they did in their studies before the trip. Also, when students make a high-mileage vehicle and see how far it goes on half a pint of gas, it is more meaningful than reading how it is made. Highly trained teachers can design these experiences and blend experiential and explicit instruction effectively.

I believe the "silver bullet" is highly trained teachers who have the autonomy and resources to meet high standards.

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JL Shelton's avatar
JL Shelton
Oct 5

In my experience as a teacher and school director, standardized testing has been so thoroughly demonized by parents and many teachers that they don't take any of the results seriously. I taught an Advanced Placement class for years, and while it still had a standardized test, the test had been made less intellectually demanding over the past few years.

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