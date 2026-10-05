Last week, in response to another unimpressive showing by American students on the international assessment known as PISA, the New York Times convened thirty experts to suggest means to raise our performance. These scholars and educators considered thirty-seven different reforms. The results looked like a scatter-graph; the only real consensus among them was that “how well ideas are carried out matters.” Thank you, experts. The clear implication is that, unlike public health or even public safety, education is simply not the kind of field in which one can reach any kind of consensus about cures.

I’m here to tell you that that’s not true. What is true is that, because the United States does not have a national educational system, the inputs to the system vary from state to state and even school to school. It is maddeningly difficult to draw general conclusions about American education. But most of the major countries judged by PISA, which measures the skills in reading,science and math of fifteen-year-olds, do have national systems about which you can draw general conclusions. And the inference you would draw from the variation in their scores is clear: countries that emphasize the systematic acquisition of academic knowledge do better than those that don’t.

John Dewey has a lot to answer for

Finland Isn’t Finland Any More

If you think I’m overstating the case, please order a copy of Lindsay Paterson’s Lessons From Scottish Schools: Why Knowledge Matters, published earlier this year. Since you’re not likely to do that, let me summarize Paterson’s argument–leaving aside, for the moment, the key example of Scotland. There is an educational crisis in the EU; France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, among others, have all suffered precipitous drops in performance since 2012. (American students, who have declined less, have actually overtaken some of these competitors.) But Paterson focuses on those countries that have either defied the trend.

Estonia is the highest-scoring European country. Paterson tells us that in 1996 the Estonians adopted a national curriculum and syllabus as well as standardized tests and a mandatory graduation exam. Teachers were left free to teach this material as they wished, but, Paterson writes, a deep tradition of academic learning ensured a fidelity to the stipulated curriculum. Singapore, which leads all 91 countries (though runs slightly behind a select group of Chinese cities) is, you will not be surprised to hear, devoted to old-fashioned academic rigor. But Paterson also observes that reforms passed in 2004 called for a less authoritarian and more “student-centered” pedagogy. There is, he argues, no inherent contradiction between a coherent academic curriculum and a pedagogy concerned with activating the student’s curiosity and engagement.

Then there are the ex-champions. In 2009, Finnish students were number one in science, two in reading and five in math. School reformers the world over were beating a path to Finland and celebrating the Finns’ very Scandinavian commitment to “experiential learning” and “competency-based” assessment. In fact, Paterson points out, those practices had come about after a 2000 reform. Until then, Finnish students had studied a national curriculum so thoroughly stipulated that teachers had to record what they taught every hour. The early PISA tests captured the outcome of that prior system. Finnish scores have been falling ever since; the Finns now rank ninth–a nose ahead of the U.S. and somewhat better than the dismal European average. They’ve lost an average of a years’ worth of schooling in the measured subjects.

France is another fallen idol. It used to be said that at 10 AM Wednesday–or some hour on some day–all fifteen-year-olds in France were reading the same passage from Voltaire. That may never have been true, but until 1990 the French used a highly prescribed national curriculum. Then, after a 1989 study overseen by the philosopher Pierre Bourdieu, who regarded school as an instrument for reproducing bourgeois control, a new law stipulated that “pupils and students will elaborate their own curricula according to their own aspirations and capacities.” France has now fallen down the league tables to twenty-third, with a steep drop in absolute numbers from the last test, in 2022. The cause of equality is not being served if the children of the bourgeoisie can attend excellent lycees while the rest go to schools that, according to students who have gone on strike in recent days, are filthy and overcrowded–even if they’re dedicated to progressive pedagogy.

How To Wreck A Great Tradition

Scotland is the clinching example. According to a recent Substack post by Alec Thompson, a Scotsman who trained to become a teacher, Scotland was renowned across Europe for high rates of literacy from the late eighteenth century on. The system, known as “The Great Tradition” and largely shaped by scholars in Scottish universities, required students to pass rigorous exams in English, math, science and a foreign language. The High School Leaving Certificate, the heart of the system, was known as “the Holy of Holies.” The exam was far from a “regurgitation of facts,” as progressive tend to lampoon traditional learning. The famous composition question required students to reflect on great issues–among them, Thompson writes, the promises and dangers of nuclear power and the “Faustian” powers of the research biologist. The exam was loosened up in 1965 to allow more students to reach and graduate from high school; unlike the French radicals, the Scots regarded an academic curriculum as an instrument for social levelling rather than for the perpetuation of an elite.

Scottish educational authorities began to re-think The Great Tradition as other countries moved towards an allegedly more egalitarian approach to learning. The requirement that students know specific works of literature was eliminated in 1969; the composition question was banished in 1991. Nevertheless, Thompson writes, Scottish schooling “remained surreptitiously loyal to the Tradition.” But the Old Guard retired, and the hold of the tradition weakened. The coup de grace was delivered with the publication in 2011 of the “Curriculum of Excellence,” which, pace Bourdieu, blamed the excessively “academic culture” of Scottish schools for growing inequality. Scotland fully embraced the “skills-based” model increasingly common across Europe. And the Great Tradition collapsed. Since 2000 Scottish students have lost one and a half to two years of schooling in each of the three subjects measured by PISA. Scotland has been largely surpassed by England, which went in the opposite direction, adopting a national curriculum, with a math program modeled on Singapore’s, under the Labour government of the Nineties. Scottish education today, Paterson concludes, “is mediocre, though not disastrous.”

The United States is, of course, the fons et origo of progressive pedagogy. “Education is not a matter of telling and being told,” as the philosopher John Dewey wrote in his seminal 1898 book, Education and Democracy, “but an active and constructive process.” Dewey deprecated the traditional curriculum as “a building into the mind from without.” Education proceeded from the child and her innate curiosity. These ideas formed the wellspring of progressive pedagogy; and whatever their intrinsic merit, as I argued in The Cradle of Citizenship, my recent book on civic education, over time they became corrupted by the wish to make school easier for the masses of students flooding into the schools, to keep restive children in their seats, and to make school “relevant.” Progressive education had a democratic, anti-authoritarian gloss that helped spread it across the West after the 1960s.

I argue in my book that a pedagogy focused on supposedly generalizable skills like “critical thinking,” rather than on the acquisition of knowledge, is the chief culprit for the stagnant American performance in the National Assessment of Educational Progress as well as PISA. I’m hardly alone. The literary scholar and education reformer E. D. Hirsch has been forcefully advancing this claim since 1987, when he published Cultural Literacy. But any such hypothesis is open to challenge, since we have no national curriculum or test. Maybe we’re not progressive enough. Maybe, as Nikole Hannah-Jones apparently believes, minority children fail because America wants them to. That is why the PISA results make so powerful a case. Countries that have swallowed Dewey whole in the name of egalitarianism or relevance or just plain convenience have failed; those who insist on systematic academic knowledge–even with a “child-centered” approach to imparting that knowledge–have succeeded.

I am not so simple-minded as to think that we need only adopt the Scottish experiment in reverse. Teachers who do not know their subject matter will not be able to teach it. Students will not be able to learn if their classroom is chaotic, or they come to class hungry, or they are addicted to social media. Life inevitably intrudes on the classroom. But you have to begin somewhere. Perhaps we could begin by learning from Estonia.