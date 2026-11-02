Anyone who has spent time with white-collar criminals, whether as prosecutor, defense lawyer or, as in my case, journalist, has felt the vertigo induced by their bitter, angry, bewildered narrative of innocence. The audacious liar, like Donald Trump, is the exception. Most well-educated and well-bred people who stray into criminal acts are psychologically incapable of questioning their own virtue.

That’s what I was thinking about as I watched the opening scenes of “You Can See Everything,” which is, among many the things, an experience of moral education in which the interviewer, Nathan Fielder, serves as the audience’s proxy. At the outset Fielder has, as most of us will, a straightforward view of Elizabeth Holmes as a scam artist. He even asks her if she’s chosen him, rather than a science reporter, because he doesn’t know enough science to catch her in a lie. He is self-evidently incredulous when she insists that she hasn’t lied; her unwillingness to confess to telling even harmless lies offers what Fielder seems to regard as proof of her mendacity.

Underneath The Smile. . .A Smile

Yet the unmasking never succeeds. Holmes’ insistence on her own innocence proves utterly imperturbable; she doesn’t even lose her temper at his obvious disbelief. Fielder begins to wonder whether he has encountered a liar of astonishing gifts Holmes really does think of herself precisely as she says she does. Is it possible that she literally does not understand why others would regard her marketing pitch for Theranos as duplicitous? Wonderfully, he tries to illustrate this idea by showing Holmes the Abbott and Costello routine “Who’s On First,” a rapid-fire exercise in mutual incomprehension. Holmes has no idea what light the clip is supposed to shed on her.

The camera seems to take Holmes’ side. Holmes is almost always shot not only very tight but from underneath, so that we see her sparkling eyes over her perennially upturned mouth. The expression never wavers–save when she weeps. The eyes, as everyone has noticed, almost never blink. We feel that if she were lying she wouldn’t be able to hold Fielder’s gaze; but she can.

Why are we surprised? Perhaps because we wish life, like art, to have the clarity of allegory. In Macbeth, in Paradise Lost, in Don Giovanni, evils knows itself and reveals itself. The moral order is restored when evil-doing is punished. The movies habituate us to the allegorical view, and not just in Batman and Superman films. Think of, I don’t know, Silkwood: greedy, nameless corporations murders heroic whistle-blower. That’s the moral world we know. Well-publicized trials, like Holmes’, perform this public function as well. A vast and confusing welter of information goes in, and a single verdict comes out. Now we know: Elizabeth Holmes is guilty.

I’m assuming that she was guilty. The fact that she doesn’t believe it in no way lessens the crime, but it does upend our wish for allegorical clarity. Half a century in journalism has taught me that self-delusion is more common than we think, and conscious lying less so. In the course of writing Too Good To Be True, a book about the now-long-forgotten Wedtech scandal almost forty years ago, I came to know the firm’s accountant, Tony Guariglia, who knew exactly how he had cooked the books and said so both to the feds and to me, but also e. robert wallach (yes, all lower-case), a prominent San Francisco lawyer who faced trial, I wrote, with the air of Saint Thomas More, “humble but steadfast, facing his persecutors.” He was convicted of fraud. I had the opposite problem Nathan Fielder faced: wallach said he wouldn’t talk to me–though he finally did–because he thought I lacked the human insight to see him for who he was.

How are we to understand these people, so blind to their own nature? It was an inspired accident that brought a humorist into the Holmes household. Holmes lacks the gene for humor; she always smiles but seems never to laugh. Holmes knew that “Who’s on First” was supposed to be funny, but she had no idea why. Humor has many sources, but all depend on a sense of the absurdity of things, above all of yourself; of the discrepancy between what is inside you and outside you. Nathan Fielder has that gift. He delights in the absurd solemnity of both Holmes and Evans and occasionally baits them with tasteless jokes. “Oh, sorry,” he says–but he’s not.

Fielder is, of course, playing a character, furrowing his brow with apparent perplexity as he lanches disingenuous questions. Yet he is the one fully human person in the house. He is a human humorist; he sees his own absurdity and thus the world’s. Neither Holmes nor her husband, Billy Evans, can see themselves as they are, any more than e. robert wallach could; their sense of grandiosity absolves them from the discomfiting act of self-scrutiny.

Real Villainy

What is that keeps the rest of us on the right side of the law? There are rectitudinous people in this world who are simply incapable of bad; but there aren’t many of them. Far more of us fear getting caught. Others simply lack the opportunity. But I think our saving grace is the little grain of self-awareness that springs up when we begin to drift out of our lane. “I see where you’re heading–don’t go there!” Elizabeth Holmes is betrayed by her unblinking self-certainty. This is more or less the moral of Oscar Wilde’s play Lady Windermere’s Fan, in which the chaste and refined and terribly virtuous title character is saved from a fatal indiscretion by the far more knowing and ill-regarded (and funny) Mrs. Erlynne. Wilde archly subtitled his work “A Play About A Good Woman.”

“You Can See Everything” is two movies; the first ends when Holmes is delivered to jail. The second movie does not deepen our understanding of her; she remains as we first found her. The second movie is really about Billy, a secondary character in the first. And here (spoiler alert) the movie attains Shakespearean dimensions, for we learn that the character who had appeared to be wearing a mask wasn’t; it was her husband who had been.

Billy seems to be as devoid of interiority as his wife; perhaps that’s why they instantly fell for one another. But he takes longer to get to know because he hides his darkness under expressions of devotion that seem almost uxorious. Lance Oppenhein, the director, adroitly hides from us evidence revealed even before filming began that Billy is, in fact, a self-aggrandizing schemer. The revelation of his duplicity, and of his vindictiveness and even violence, come to us only slowly, and thus hit us all the more forcefully. (Or was I simply missing the obvious hints?)

“You Can See Everything” would have lost its power to shock as a work of fiction. It succeeds as an exploration of the murky depths of our moral nature precisely because our guide and narrator had no idea what he was getting into, and keeps feeling his way as he swims deeper into the strange currents of this corrupted sea. Fielder’s unstated preconceptions fall away as he sheds the allegorical habits of thought we all share. He gazes at what lies before him, and is beffled, and swims deeper still. There is no solid bottom; that is the lesson of art.