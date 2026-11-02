A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

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Michael Ignatieff's avatar
Michael Ignatieff
2d

Really brilliant. There is no bottom. Thanks James

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825095's avatar
825095
2d

Brilliant and funny. She couldn't see the humor or extract the metaphor of who's on firs??. Perhaps three (two) stooges would have been a better fit? The (wide) eye-poking finger bit? Thanks. Am sharing with friends who should join you!

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