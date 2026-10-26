On Friday I called my friend Trevor Potter, founder and director of the Campaign Legal Center, whose mission could be summed up as “suing to prevent Donald Trump from corrupting our elections.” I wanted to know how confident he felt that the threat of significant vote suppression had been averted. Behind my question was the widespread fear that Trump will use the powers of the federal government to prevent what now looks increasingly like a blue wave election.

So far the CLC, the ACLU, the Brennan Center at NYU, Democracy Forward and other public interest law firms have done a bang-up job of foiling Trump’s efforts to rig the election. Trump issued an executive order in March attempting to establish a nation confirmed-voter list and threatening prosecution of state election officials who do not use the list to eliminate voters allegedly spurious voters; he also sought to federalize elections by designating the US Postal Service–which he controls–to issue all mail-in ballots. Federal courts blocked the USPS rule and the Supreme Court declined to intervene. The Department of Justice has filed suit in 26 states that have refused to disqualify voters based on the extremely flawed list that Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to compile. Federal judges have dismissed the suit in every case. The courts also struck down an earlier executive order that would have imposed new burdens on voter registration and restricted an all-out effort by DHS field agents to identify fraudulent voters. In short, the courts have held the line on vote suppression.

Detroit 2020. What’s being prepared for 2026?

Reversing the Vote Afterwards Is Much Harder Than Rigging It Before

And so Potter answered my question by saying, “I am confident.” But then he immediately added, “It does depend on the meaning of the word ‘significant.’” He points to recent reports that cuts in the Postal Service budget–or perhaps behind-the-scenes shenanigans–have led to delays in receiving or postmarking mail-in ballots. And the Justice Department is, if anything, stepping up the campaign of intimidation, threatening California election officials with prosecution if they do not segregate ballots from 20,000 allegedly fraudulent voters and arresting 28 people–all legal immigrants–on that list. State election officials assert that the non-voter list was so sloppily compiled that it appeared to be “performative”--that is, designed to scare voters away from the polls. That is exactly Potter’s fear.

Yet Trump’s myrmidons have already begun to shift to a post-election posture. The Justice Department recently filed a suit in federal court asking the court to set aside a Democratic victory in the Alaska Senate race, should it happen, on the grounds that voters may have gotten confused between Republican Daniel S. Sullivan and independent candidate Daniel J. Sullivan. The GOP had already tried, and failed, to remove the Sullivan spoiler from the race; now the party, through its instrument, the DOJ, is attempting a kind of-pre-post-facto disqualification that legal experts regard as preposterous.

This is, in a way, an encouraging development. Autocrats know that reversing an election after adverse results have been published is much harder than rigging the election in advance to prevent those votes from being cast. Both Vladimir Putin and the ayatollahs in Iran simply prevent popular reform candidates or parties from contesting elections. In 2007, when George W. Bush forced Egypt’s absolute ruler, Hosni Mubarak, to hold open parliamentary elections for the first time, and the Islamist opposition scored significant victories in the first of three rounds, Mubarak instructed his security forces to gun down Islamists on their way to vote. It was ugly, but it worked.

By contrast, an announced victory for the opposition creates a reality that can be overturned only with a great deal of force and fraud. That’s what Donald Trump discovered after he lost the 2020 election. Actual dictators have suffered a similar fate. Augusto Pinochet could not reverse the announced results of a referendum on his brutal rule in 1988. In 2000, when Serbia’s election commission announced a run-off between Slobodan Milosevic and opposition candidate Vojislav Kostunica, the reformer’s camp produced records showing that he had, in fact, won, leading to mass demonstrations demanding that he be declared the winner. Milosevic ultimately chose to step down rather than filling the streets with blood.

If You Seize The Machines, You Can’t Count The Vote

Nevertheless, when I ran this theory past Potter, he offered a sobering caveat: there is a “pressure point,” or rather two moments, between the time before votes have been cast and the time after they’ve been announced. “What I worry about,” he said, “is, after the polls have closed, is there an attempt by the federal government–executive branch, FBI, DOJ–to interfere with the tabulation of votes?” Seizing on a pretext–an “observer” declares evidence of fraud–the government swoops in to seize voting machines. That’s what Rudy Giuliani implored Trump to do in 2020 with the allegedly fraudulent Dominion voting machines, and Trump has since said that he should have listened. Once the machines are under government control, as Potter notes, “you lose the chain of custody,” and thus the ability to know what votes were cast. Some state attorney generals would put up a fight. Others, like Ken Paxton of Texas, who may be losing the Senate race to James Talarico, plainly would not.

The second pressure point comes between tabulation and certification. What if, Potter asks, the Justice Department claims that serious allegations of fraud have been raised, and thus that state election officials must withhold certifying the outcome until the allegations have been thoroughly investigated? Again, some red-state election officials might treat the intervention as the perfect pretext to postpone certification, giving Justice the time to discover fatal flaws in the vote count. That said, Potter does not give much credence to an apocalypse theory current in political circles, in which the Democrats win a majority in the House and the Republicans refuse to seat them when the new Congress convenes January 3. That would require Speaker Mike Johnson to fire the current nonpartisan Clerk of the House and replace him with a partisan hack who would refuse to seat new Democratic members, and for virtually every Republican, including defeated members, to vote to sustain that grossly anti-democratic decision. Potter believes that we have not yet become such a banana republic.

But surely MAGA loyalists in and out of government will try anything short of that. Remember the crazy allegations of vote fraud in Detroit in 2020 that led to a lawsuit seeking to decertify the Michigan vote? (It was dismissed.) That came after the vote was counted. The goal now will be to stop the count before it’s finished. If you’re asking, “What can I do?”, I would say, Here is the link to the donation page for the CLC. Our lawyers are better than their lawyers; but we may need a lot of them.