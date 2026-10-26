A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

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Kent Gibbons's avatar
Kent Gibbons
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Never even seen the word Myrmidon before. Glad I still have my unabridged Random House dictionary!

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