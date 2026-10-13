Last week I wrote about the strong evidence that a coherent academic curriculum promotes high-level student achievement. This week I want to discuss the evidence that a coherent and systematic writing curriculum can promote the capacity for thought that is, at bottom, the goal of education.

Fifteen years ago I started up a volunteer program, now known as WriteNYC (here’s our Website) that brings authors into New York’s public high schools to help kids with their writing. Over time I have developed certain maxims that I dispense gratis to my kids. “Writing isn’t hard,” I say; “not writing is hard.” The exercises in “free writing” now rampant in schools encourage students to regard writing as a physical rather than a cognitive act, as if it required that one throw off the restraints of thought rather than apply them. Writing is, in fact, the public record of one’s inner thought process; it’s hard because thinking is hard. Another one is “writing is re-writing.” Same thing–once outside of you and on to the page, writing offers the means for reflection on your feelings and ideas.

Nevertheless, I have always believed that a writing tutor can only make just so much progress because writing is ultimately a dependent variable of reading. Good readers make good writers. It is from reading that one gains the stock of information that can be deployed in writing. Reading introduces students to new words, expressions, syntactical structures. Reading instills habits of patience and self-discipline that make writing possible. Reading makes you fall in love with words. The students I meet who find putting words on a page excruciating are the victims of the schools’ failure to teach meaningful forms of literacy.

Dr. Hochman, writing revolutionary

Yet now I think I have been too simplistic. A pedagogical system called the Writing Revolution seems to demonstrate that, taught systematically, writing can reverse the relationship with reading, so that writing becomes the cognitive act that helps make the student a better reader, and thus initiates a virtuous cycle. This is not only an important insight in itself but also offers hope for students–the majority of American students, according to current test results–whose language skills seem to doom them to failure.

The Power of “Unless”

The Writing Revolution is the brainchild of Dr. Judith Hochman, a former teacher and school administrator. Last month Dr. Hochman and her colleagues invited me to pay a visit to their office in Wall Street. The organization trains thousands of teachers, has reached partnerships with four state school systems and has achieved impressive results in a high-poverty rural school district in Louisiana. That said, Dr. Hochman’s pedagogy has not been adopted nearly as widely as, for example, E. D. Hirsch’s Core Knowledge curriculum, with which it shares basic premises. (Natalie Wexler, another leading advocate of a content-rich curriculum, is the co-author of the two Writing Revolution texts.) Dr. Hochman would like to get the word out.

Hochman agrees on the centrality of planning and re-writing. And she argues, along with Hirsch and educational traditionalists, that writing must be grounded in curricular knowledge. If writing is to develop thinking, rather than offer unstructured opportunities for self-expression, it must draw on the kind of systematic academic curriculum that, I argued last week, constitute the heart of successful national school systems. Therefore, Hochman says, writing should not be an autonomous exercise but rather something students learn to do in each of their classes.

Hochman has a very important insight, or at least approach, I haven’t seen elsewhere. She observes that students write sentence fragments, or blunt declarative sentences, because they do not recognize the more complex structures embodied in a conjunction or an appositive phrase. They have trouble making sense of a sentence that pivots around a word like “although.” Of course that is a failure of reading comprehension, but Hochman argues that you can break this cycle through conscientious instruction in writing.

The Writing Revolution begins with the sentence. Students are taught to “expand” the sentence from the subject-verb-object formula to which they default. This extremely methodical, step-by-step process bears some analogy to phonics instruction, in which children learn, sometimes laboriously, to combine phonemes to form words. Students first learn to modify the declarative sentence in a relatively simple way, for example by adding adverbs that stipulate when or where an action takes place. Then they are taught the words that allow them to use the syntactical structures that have baffled them in books–“unless” and “particularly,” or a team Hochman calls “because-but-so.” These words function as gateways to new levels of complexity. Students learn these words as part of lessons in grammar, but within the context of their own work.

“Who Could Have Known Unless Someone Taught Them?”

Here is what this looks like in practice. The Writing Revolution came to public attention thanks to a 2012 article in The Atlantic about New Dorp, a failing high school in Staten Island where a desperate principal led a pilgrimage to the Windward School, a private school in Westchester where Dr. Hochman had developed her pedagogy. Under her supervision, the teachers, most of whom had previously regarded their kids as ineducable, agreed to try embedding writing in each of their classes and systematically teaching the construction of sentences. As students learned to express more complex thoughts, their reading comprehension improved dramatically. Teachers responded by giving them more demanding assignments than they once would have thought they could handle. Many, though not all, rose to the occasion; New Dorp became, improbably, a model school to which others flocked for guidance.

A student named Monica said, “Before I could read, sure. But it was like a sea of words.” The words had no architecture, no internal logic. Then, Monica said, she had learned that “there are phrases–specifically, for instance, for example–that help you add detail to a paragraph. Who could have known that unless someone taught them?”

“Well, me,” most of you may be thinking. You didn’t need to learn explicitly. The progressive pedagogy that has long ruled our schools, and which treats reading and writing as natural acquisitions, like speaking, works quite well for the small fraction of students who have grown up in a world full of words and complex expressions. But written language is different from speech; most students need to learn how to use it methodically. The master key for reading is phonics. Nothing like that really exists for writing; schools typically substitute “self-expression” for genuine mastery. I started my volunteer program because I thought there were too many “poets in the schools”--actually, there are very few–and not enough essayists and journalists and biographers. But it had not occurred to me that writing instruction can compensate for students’ linguistic shortcomings.

Writing is like playing the violin: you can’t really get any pleasure out of the instrument until you can make it do something. Many of the students I work with, and no doubt many of the students in the schools that adopt the Writing Revolution, can scarcely imagine that they can use writing to express something that really matters to them. They will be among the first to go once AI penetrates the high schools and junior highs as deeply as it already has our universities. The only way to save them is to make them unwilling to surrender the power of writing to a machine. That would, indeed, constitute a revolution.