A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

A Democracy, If You Can Keep It

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Javier Ergueta's avatar
Javier Ergueta
Oct 13

A reliably successful way to teach someone to write! And therefore, to think! Astounding! Perhaps the cavalry will arrive to rescue us after all, if we can simply hold the fort for a couple of generations.

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melissa vail's avatar
melissa vail
Oct 15

Let’s hope it doesn’t take 35 years for educators to recognize the “Science of Writing” the way it did with “Science of Reading.” Fabulous piece.

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