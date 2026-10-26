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Will They Let Us Win?
An expert talks about election rigging
22 hrs ago
•
James Traub
5
1
1
Iran Has More Allies Than The United States Has
Donald Trump has accomplished the impossible
Oct 19
•
James Traub
23
2
5
Writing Is Thinking
At least when you teach it right
Oct 13
•
James Traub
19
4
3
There Is A Silver Bullet For School Reform
We’d see it if we looked beyond our borders
Oct 5
•
James Traub
22
7
4
September 2026
On First Looking Up From Caro’s Moses
Lessons from a masterpiece
Sep 28
•
James Traub
6
3
1
We Must. We Can’t. We Will
The logic of war in the American imperium
Sep 21
•
James Traub
8
2
2
Can America Fight A Non-Stupid War?
We did, once
Sep 14
•
James Traub
5
1
Who Were We In The Age of Terror?
Twenty-five years after 9/11
Sep 8
•
James Traub
3
2
1
August 2026
America Won’t Buy Socialism
But it might buy social democracy
Aug 31
•
James Traub
6
1
1
So Sue Me
The dark art of the fait accompli, from Robert Moses to Donald Trump
Aug 24
•
James Traub
10
2
2
Reflections On My Bike
A summer time-out
Aug 17
•
James Traub
11
1
Is Trump Senile, Insane or Just Evil?
If the first, I have a solution
Aug 10
•
James Traub
7
3
1
© 2026 James Traub
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